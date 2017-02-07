Winnipeg’s Runway To Change A Huge Success

WINNIPEG, MB – Five clients from Main Street Project brought over 200 guests, including Mayor Brian Bowman and emcee Ace Burpee, to their feet when they strutted the runway in The Runway to Change fashion show last Thursday evening at The Fort Garry Hotel.

(Photo above from left to right): Mayor Brian Bowman, Madelaine Lapointe, Ashley Tokaruk, Ace Burpee – Taken by Joy Balmana

The clients dressed in their custom-made suits from EPH Apparel for the first time, giving them the confidence to take the stage for the last run of the show.

“I think it’s awesome. I think I look really great in it,” said Marvin Reid who lives at Main Stay, a transitional housing unit at Main Street Project. “I’m going to wear it home.”

The men participated as models in the show as a way of giving back to the shelter that helped them get back on their feet. Three video profiles, sharing intimate and vulnerable stories, from some of the clients walking in the show played between runs to raise awareness and end the stigma on the subject of homlessness and substance abuse in Winnipeg. Mayor Brian Bowman touched on this issue in a speech at the show.

“Sometimes when we see people on the streets, we go out of our way to avoid them, as if homelessness is contagious,” said Bowman at the start of the show.

Many of these men have gone long periods of time without a roof over their head or a piece of clean clothing— let alone an outfit that makes them feel distinguished.

Following the show, The Runway to Change donated $8,000 as well as 115 pairs of underwear, 355 pairs of socks, 128 pairs of mittens, 350 toques, 134 scarves, 110 winter coats and 243 pounds of coffee to Main Street Project.

Main Street Project is a 24-hour drop-in centre that works with individuals who are experiencing homelessness and substance abuse.

The Runway to Change fashion show is part of a self-led project put on by two students, Madelaine Lapointe and Ashley Tokaruk, in the Creative Communications program at Red River College.

EPH Apparel was one of the stores that participated in the show and they are made and donated suits for the clients to wear the night of the show and to keep afterward. Other designers and stores included Lennard Taylor, BellaBalas, Topshop, Topman, Danali, Hush, Margot + Maude, and Stylebar.

(In the Top Photo from left to right): Nelson Gzebowski, Marvin Reid, Andy Meekis, Phil Goss, Arthur Szymko – Taken by Jen Doerksen

About this organization

The Runway to Change, a non-profit campaign, is part of a self-led project by two students in the Creative Communications program at Red River College. The Runway to Change collects various food and clothing items to donate to clients at Main Street Project and hopes to instill a sense of confidence in the clients by having them take part in the fashion show. The Runway to Change shares stories of the clients through written and video profiles to raise awareness around the subject of homelessness, substance abuse and the effects it has on the people living in Winnipeg. For more information visit therunwaytochange.com