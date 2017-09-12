‘The Best Parade of Homes In The Nation’

WINNIPEG, MB. — Lanny McInnes, the President and CEO of the Manitoba Home Builders Association has every reason to feel good about the 2017 Parade of Homes.

“This is the largest and best Parade of Homes in Canada by a fair margin,” said McInnes on Monday. “Winnipeggers get an opportunity to visit a variety of Show Homes throughout the area and there is little doubt that our Parade of Homes is the largest in the country.

“And from what I heard this weekend, there were a lot of people who took advantage of the great weather and visited show homes right across the city.”

This past weekend, the legendary Winnipeg Parade of Homes began for 2017. It runs from Sept. 9 top Oct. 1, and there is no doubt it will be well attended.

However, there is more to this year’s Parade than just the opportunity to view Show Homes across our community.

This year also marks the 80th anniver¬sary of the Manitoba Home Builders Association and that makes the MHBA, the oldest provincial home builders association in Canada.

“The MHBA always has been and al¬ways will be the voice of the residen-tial construction industry in Manito¬ba,” said McInnes. “It will always provide a forum for ongoing education for its members. It will always endeavour to create an environment in which our members can operate their businesses suc¬cessfully. We will always promote af¬fordability and choice in housing for all Manitobans.”

So while the MBHA celebrates, the public has an opportunity to view the best that Manitoba’s talented builders can provide.

And, of course, one of the biggest supporters of the MHBA and the Parade of Homes is Ladco Company Ltd., Winnipeg’s development and real estate pros.

“As the Manitoba Home Builders’ Association enters its ninth decade, it does so as a dynamic organization,” said Ladco’s Mike Carruthers.

“Throughout the course of its history the association chairmen and committees have faced significant economic, social and political obstacles. A commitment to quality, service and integrity is integral to the history of the Association and Ladco is proud to be a founding and an active member of the Association. Congratulations to the MHBA on your 80thAnniversary.”

McInnes is thrilled to have Ladco as one of the leading partners in the 2017 Parade of Homes and he expects there will be plenty of traffic at Ladco’s Show Homes at Prairie Pointe and South Pointe.

“Ladco is one of our largest developer members,” said McInnes. “Their developments host a whole array of beautiful Show Homes from our finest builders. The Parade of Homes gives developers like Ladco an opportunity to not only see the homes, but also see the communities where the homes are located.

“We’ve come to learn during the 30-plus years of the Parade of Homes that it’s not always just the right house, but also the right community which is extremely important for any home buyer. When you tour the Ladco Show Homes, you also see which of their communities is best for your needs. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our potential home buyers.”

Don’t forget, the weather is outstanding and should remain so for the rest of the month of September. That means there is no better time than now, during the 2017 Parade of Homes, to get out to South Pointe and Prairie Pointe and check out the sensational Show Homes from all of Ladco’s fine builders.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo – Ladco Developments

Photo – The Manitoba Home Builders Association