Zuniga Promotes Fifth K-Town Throw Down

KENORA, ON. — Local promoter and former World Champion, Dave Zuniga, brings another raucous card of Amateur Thai Boxing to the Recreation Centre in Kenora.

It’s K-Town Throw Down 5: Rec Wars on August 12 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The card will feature two of Manitoba’s toughest hombres, Jared Roulette from Sandy Bay and Jules Beardy from Lake St. Martin along with some of the top talent in the Northwestern Ontario region, including Logan MacDonald, Phil Lauzon, Steve Baxter and Jose Zavala from Kenora and the tough and talented Sarah Carter from Dryden.

This is the fifth battle in K-Town for Zuniga and his Nak Muay Gym. Tickets are available from Zuniga at 204-998-3309 or from Mary Carter at the Alzheimer’s Society in Kenora at 807-468-1516.

Family seating is $15. Licensed seating is $25. VIP tables (eight seats) sell for $400.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photos – Dave Zuniga