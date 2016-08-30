Zoo’s dinosaurs won’t go extinct just yet

Assiniboine Park Zoo’s Dinosaurs Alive! exhibit will be held over until October 30. The exhibit opened May long weekend to unprecedented crowds and was originally scheduled to close on September 5.

“Dinosaurs Alive! has been so popular with our zoo visitors this summer season that it only made sense to extend it so the public can continue to enjoy it throughout the fall,” said Gary Lunsford, Head of Zoological Operations. “We knew this exhibit would be popular with kids, but it’s been fantastic to see visitors of all ages really enjoying the experience.”

During the exhibit opening, the Zoo experienced its highest visitation numbers on record during a long weekend as far back as records show (1991). More than 15,500 people visited the Zoo between Saturday May 21 and Monday May 23.

Dinosaurs Alive! features 15 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs located throughout a forested path in the Zoo. Visitors can step back in time to the prehistoric era as the creatures move and roar, demonstrating how they may have looked and moved in a natural environment millions of years ago. In addition to the dinosaurs themselves, the exhibit features a dig and excavation site where children of all ages can discover what it’s like to be a paleontologist.

Entrance to the exhibit is included with regular admission.

– ASSINIBOINE PARK ZOO