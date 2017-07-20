Zookeeper Week Brings Fun Family Activities To Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Assiniboine Park is celebrating Zookeeper week until Sunday, July 23, with fun family activities that are free with regular Zoo admission.

“Our animal care professionals at Assiniboine Park Zoo are amazing, and we hope that visitors will take advantage of this special opportunity to meet them and learn more about the animals they care for,” said Gary Lunsford, Senior Director of Animal Care & Conservation at the Assiniboine Park Zoo. “We are proud to be participating in National Zookeeper Week as a way to celebrate our zookeepers and recognize the importance of animal conservation and how we all play a vital role in protecting our natural resources.”

Here are the activities taking place at the Zoo:

Meet a Zookeeper : Join in on any of our 14 daily keeper talks and meet our Zookeepers! Kids are invited to bring their favourite stuffed animal to the Zoo and have them examined by a zookeeper and learn fun facts about their particular stuffed animal. Don’t forget to grab a selfie of you and a zookeeper and tag us at @assiniboineparkzoo!

: Join in on any of our 14 daily keeper talks and meet our Zookeepers! Kids are invited to bring their favourite stuffed animal to the Zoo and have them examined by a zookeeper and learn fun facts about their particular stuffed animal. Don’t forget to grab a selfie of you and a zookeeper and tag us at @assiniboineparkzoo! Crafts : Make a special thank you card for our zookeepers for all the work they do caring for our animals. 11 AM – 3 PM daily in the Gateway to the Arctic building.

: Make a special thank you card for our zookeepers for all the work they do caring for our animals. 11 AM – 3 PM daily in the Gateway to the Arctic building. Bio-fact Touch Tables : Discover the awesome world of animals with volunteer experts and cool bio-fact touch tables. Taking place in the Gateway to the Arctic building -11 am to 3 pm daily.

: Discover the awesome world of animals with volunteer experts and cool bio-fact touch tables. Taking place in the Gateway to the Arctic building -11 am to 3 pm daily. Zoo Explorer Hunts : Go on a Zoo Explorer Hunt and earn a Junior Zookeeper sticker from the Wild Things Gift Shop (*while quantities last).

: Go on a Zoo Explorer Hunt and earn a Junior Zookeeper sticker from the Wild Things Gift Shop (*while quantities last). Face Painting : Get your face painted by one of our volunteers from 11 am to 2 pm daily near the Parks Canada oTENTik.

: Get your face painted by one of our volunteers from 11 am to 2 pm daily near the Parks Canada oTENTik. Meet Winston: Sunday, July 23, visitors can grab a photo with Winston, the Zoo’s polar bear mascot, at the main gate from 11 AM – 1 PM.

The Zoo is open daily from 9 am to 5pm.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

File photo