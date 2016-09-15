Zoo celebrates International Red Panda Day

International Red Panda Day is this Saturday and Assiniboine Park Zoo will be hosting a Red Panda Weekend to create awareness about red panda research, education and conservation.

The following activities will take place at the Zoo on September 17 and 18:

Activity Stations Visit the event tent located by the Zoo Classroom for fun, family-friendly activities. There will be face painting, touch tables, and photo booths. You can even learn how to draw a red panda and write in Nepali.

Visit the event tent located by the Zoo Classroom for fun, family-friendly activities. There will be face painting, touch tables, and photo booths. You can even learn how to draw a red panda and write in Nepali. Story Time Visit the white event tent near the Zoo Classroom for red panda stories.

Visit the white event tent near the Zoo Classroom for red panda stories. Keeper Talks Learn about red pandas, yellow-throated martens and snow leopards from the people who care for them.

Learn about red pandas, yellow-throated martens and snow leopards from the people who care for them. Tundra Grill Slushies – Enjoy a Very Berry Red Panda slushie at Tundra Grill, where 50 per cent of proceeds will go toward red panda conservation.

– Enjoy a Very Berry Red Panda slushie at Tundra Grill, where 50 per cent of proceeds will go toward red panda conservation. Gift Shop Visitors can also buy a variety of adorable and environmentally friendly items at Wild Things Unique Gifts, where a portion of the proceeds will go toward red panda conservation.

As a part of the planned celebrations, Assiniboine Park Zoo will be hosting an auction featuring their one-of-a-kind red panda art.

There are two ways to participate in the red panda artwork auction:

Visitors can go to Wild Things Unique Gifts at Assiniboine Park Zoo during hours of operation to bid on the two pieces of artwork that are on display. Auction will run throughout the entire month of September.

People can also “like” our Facebook page and bid on our feature piece of artwork. Online auction opens Friday, September 16, 2016 at 9:00 am CST and closes Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 10:00 pm CST.

“These art pieces are truly unique and we hope that they will inspire the community to care about red pandas,” said Janice Martin, Assiniboine Park Zoo Curator. “We’re also excited because the proceeds support The Red Panda Network, an organization committed to the conservation of wild red pandas and their habitat.”

– ASSINIBOINE PARK ZOO