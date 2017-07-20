banner20

Zombies Will Invade Shaw Park

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 20th at 10:00am goldeyes, Featured, BASEBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Zombies are back by popular demand to invade Shaw Park.

103.1 Virgin Radio and Winnipeg Goldeyes host the third annual Zombie Night on Friday, July 28th against the rival Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 7:05 p.m.

“We heard how many zombies over-ran the ballpark last year, so Virgin Radio had to get involved just to witness this,” said Virgin Radio host Ace Burpee. “We’re thankful that fans will bring a tin for Winnipeg Harvest to build our reserves for the complete zombie apocalypse.”

Winnipeg Harvest volunteers will be at the ballpark collecting food and monetary donations. Also, Peak of the Market Growers will match all food donations to Winnipeg Harvest, pound for pound, with fresh Manitoba vegetables.

Plan to arrive early and enjoy live entertainment beginning at 6:00 at the Casinos of Winnipeg Stage outside the main gates. Wear your best zombie costumes and makeup, and participate in the pre-game, on-field zombie walk at 6:30 p.m. Plus, all zombies are eligible to win great prizes.

“It is amazing to see the number of zombie families that have attended Zombie Night in the past, and we look forward to another great herd this time around,” said Dan Chase, Goldeyes’ Director of Sales & Marketing.

Makeup artists from “A Maze in Corn” will be on hand to apply zombie makeup to ensure that everyone blends in with the real zombies.

They even have Fireworks planned, a Zombie trivia contest and Zombie-themed food & beverages, such as Blood Mini Donuts, Zombie Brain Fries, and Zombie Cocktails will be available at select concessions throughout the concourse.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
