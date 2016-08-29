Zombie Night this Saturday at Goldeyes game

WINNIPEG — Throngs of the living dead will descend on our downtown ball park this weekend.

It’s the second annual Zombie Night on Saturday, September 3rd when the Winnipeg Goldeyes take on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

“This is one of the most unique themes we’ve done,” said Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier .

“The zombie theme has become more and more popular at different events over the last few years, so our fans should have a lot of fun this Saturday. Plus, it will be great practice just in case we ever encounter a real zombie apocalypse!”

The game is set to start around 6:00pm.

Come early and enjoy live music from “The Fighting Hellfish” beginning at 5:00pm.

Fans of all ages are encouraged to dress in their best zombie makeup and costumes.

Those dressed up as zombies are welcomed to participate in the pre-game, on-field zombie walk.

Each participant is eligible to win great prizes, and one lucky zombie will be selected to throw out a ceremonial opening pitch before the game.

During the game, “The Undead Newlyweds” will be roaming the stadium.

Zombie-themed food items will be available at select vendors throughout the concourse, while fans can participate in a zombie trivia contest.

Winnipeg Harvest will accept non-perishable food items to build up reserves for the zombie apocalypse.

After the game, all zombies and humans will be treated to a spectacular fireworks show.

NOTE: Theme may not be suitable for young children.

For information on season tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, or group outings, call the Goldeyes’ office at (204) 982-2273.

—WINNIPEG GOLDEYES