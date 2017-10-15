Yummy Market Fish Recalled Over Deadly Bacteria

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling fish because it may contain a dangerous bacteria.

The recall affects Yummy Market’s Smoked Lake Trout w/Pepper with Cracked Black Pepper.

All sizes of the product have been recalled because of concerns over Clostridium botulinum toxin.

The best before dates on the contaminated products are 2017 OCT 25 and 2017 NOV 01.

Clostridium botulinum can cause facial paralysis, loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing or speaking, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, or a hoarse change in voice.

It does not cause a fever and spoiled food may not look, smell, or taste off.

Clostridium botulinum is deadly in severe cases.

Anyone with the affected product should through it out or return it for a refund.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Canadian Food Inspection Agency