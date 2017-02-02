WWHSHL Scores For Wednesday, February 1st

WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from the Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League.
The following games were played Wednesday, February 1st:
|Game
|Score
|Shaftesbury
St. Mary’s
|1
0
|River East
St. John’s Ravenscourt
|9
2
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Sports
