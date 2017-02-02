Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

WWHSHL Scores For Wednesday, February 1st

WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from the Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League.

The following games were played Wednesday, February 1st:

Game Score
Shaftesbury
St. Mary’s		 1
0
River East
St. John’s Ravenscourt		 9
2

