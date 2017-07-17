banner20

WWE LIVE Coming To Winnipeg

July 17th

WINNIPEG, MB – WWE LIVE is coming to Winnipeg at MTS Place on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 pm.

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro and Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, The Hardy Boys, Enzo and Big Cass, Sasha Banks, and many more WWE superstars will be there!

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21st at 10:00 am, and can be purchased through ticketmaster, Bell MTS Place box office, and charge-by-phone at 1-855-985-5000.

Manitoba Housing Selling 21-Storey Building

