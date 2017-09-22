WSO and Winnipeg Jets Partner for a Second Time

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is thrilled to once again partner with the Winnipeg Jets to record the music on for the season opening video.

Hollywood composer Shawn Pierce, who is known for shows like The Bridge, CTV/ABC’s Motive and the long running SYFY/Showcase hit series Haven, returns as the composer for this special project. The big orchestral sound Pierce creates lends itself perfectly to building anticipation at the top of the game. Pierce attended a recording session with Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate and the full WSO on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The new soundtrack will be kept under wraps until the Winnipeg Jets season opens at the Bell MTS Place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra

File photo