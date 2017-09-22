banner20

WSO and Winnipeg Jets Partner for a Second Time

Kevin Klein
Posted: 4 seconds ago MUSIC, Featured, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. –  The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is thrilled to once again partner with the Winnipeg Jets to record the music on for the season opening video.

Hollywood composer Shawn Pierce, who is known for shows like The Bridge, CTV/ABC’s Motive and the long running SYFY/Showcase hit series Haven, returns as the composer for this special project. The big orchestral sound Pierce creates lends itself perfectly to building anticipation at the top of the game. Pierce attended a recording session with Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate and the full WSO on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The new soundtrack will be kept under wraps until the Winnipeg Jets season opens at the Bell MTS Place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra

File photo

Tags: , , , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
New Appointment to Manitoba Public Utilities Board
Jeff Dunham Coming Back to Winnipeg
Manitoba Bison Golf Team Has Back to Back Wins
Wild Beat Winless Winnipeg 1-0

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.