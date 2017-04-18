The Worst Roads in Manitoba 2017

More Manitoba roads voted on than ever before

WINNIPEG, MB. – CAA Manitoba’s sixth annual Worst Roads campaign concluded today with a record number of roads around the province being nominated for the annual disgrace. Just over 8,400 votes were cast for 712 roads around the province, demonstrating the campaign to recognize roads that need improvements continues to grow.

“Worst Roads has achieved another personal best – or should I say worst? – as Manitobans voted on an historic number of roads. Clearly, many of us believe the routes on our commute are the roughest roads around and deserve to be recognized as an area of concern,” said Mike Mager, President of CAA Manitoba. “That’s why we’re pleased our elected officials are more willing than ever to receive our campaign results.”

Provincial Road 239 took an early lead, and while several other roads made up ground during the last two weeks, the crumbling road off Highway 6 near Ashern was named the worst of the worst. Four Winnipeg roads, Chevrier Boulevard, Empress Street, Pembina Highway and Fermor Avenue, were sandwiched in the list.

Carlos Bergantim, owner of Tony’s Academy Auto Service on Chevrier Boulevard in Winnipeg, noted that his street has deserved a badge of dishonour for a long time. “Driving on roads like Chevrier that are in poor condition adds up over time and can take a toll on your vehicle. While the city patches and fills potholes year after year, the street falls apart every spring, putting people at real risk of vehicle damage.”

With the introduction of the most improved road category to this year’s campaign, a clear winner emerged in both Winnipeg and rural areas. St. James Street and TransCanada Hwy. 1, respectively, earned recognition for the repairs they’ve undergone in recent years.

“It’s nice to see that Winnipeggers acknowledge how much work has been done on St. James Street since it was first given the top Worst Roads title in 2012,” said Mager. “And clearly, people have noticed the improvements on the TransCanada, specifically between Winnipeg and the Saskatchewan border, make the drive safer and more comfortable than ever before.”

As is the Worst Roads practice, campaign results will be shared with Mayor Brian Bowman in Winnipeg, as well as the Manitoba Government’s Minister of Infrastructure, Blaine Pedersen.

Final Worst Roads 2017 rankings

Rank Road Location 1 Provincial Road 239 Faulkner 2 Provincial Road 353 Brookdale 3 Dugald Road Anola 4 Chevrier Boulevard Winnipeg 5 Empress Street Winnipeg 6 Pembina Highway Winnipeg 7 Main Street South Carman 8 Main Street South Minnedosa 9 Fermor Avenue Winnipeg 10 Manitoba 20 Ochre River

CAA Manitoba