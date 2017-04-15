World’s Oldest Person Dead At Age 117

WORLD NEWS – Emma Morano, an Italian woman who was the oldest person in the world, has died at age 117.

Morano was born November 29, 1899, and was the last survivor of the 19th century.

Now, there is no human alive who was born before the year 1900.

The title of oldest person alive now moves to Violet Brown of Jamaica. She was born March 10, 1900.

Morano credits both genetics, and her diet for her long life. She says she ate two eggs a day, along with cookies.

She only visited the hospital once – for cataract surgery.

Morano lived the fifth longest of any person ever recorded. The record is still held by Jeanne Calment – who lived until 122.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News