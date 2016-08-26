World Wide Web became what it is thanks to Linux

ONLINE — They say the web wouldn’t be what it is today without Linux.

The world wide web just celebrated its 25th birthday on Thursday.

Experts say it grew to the behemoth it is using the free operating system.

There’s a chance you use the open source software everyday– it powers 67% of all web servers.

Linux is used to power the largest websites on the Internet, including Google, Facebook, Amazon, eBay, and Wikipedia.

It’s also being used on spaceships and at the CERN’s particle smashing Large Hadron Collider.

The same code base is used in the Android operating system.

Linux was developed by a computer science student named Linus Torvalds.

He posted the code on a mailing list and programmers from all over the world began contributing code for free.

It grew in popularity as a cost-effective way of buying tons of servers.

That’s because Microsoft wanted hundreds of dollars for each copy of its Windows operating system.

You’re even using Linux right now.

MyToba.ca’s servers also run on the free software.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca Tech