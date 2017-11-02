Workers’ Compensation Boards Have $6.8 billion More Than They Need

WINNIPEG, MB. – As of 2016, eight out of 12 workers’ compensation boards in Canada are overfunded, depriving employers of billions of dollars that could otherwise be used to invest in their businesses, create jobs and improve wages and worker safety, finds a new report released today by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

“Boards are holding onto $6.8 billion in extra money. Typically, when you overpay your taxes, you get a refund. It’s time boards give that refund. There is no shortage of great ways it could be put to work in a business, including investing in staff,” said Laura Jones, Executive Vice-President and Chief Strategic Officer at CFIB. “The bottom line is that overcharging employers is unfair, unproductive, and unnecessary.”

In Canada, workers’ compensation insurance is entirely funded through mandatory employer premiums and investment earnings. The funding position of a board is typically measured as the ratio between a board’s total assets and liabilities. The report recommends a funding ratio of between 100 per cent and 110 per cent, meaning a board in excess of 110 per cent is over-funded. A 10 per cent cushion is more than sufficient to protect against the premium volatility—five boards already target this range.

Among provinces, Manitoba has the second most overfunded board in Canada at 145.9%. If Manitoba’s WCB were to return the funds accumulated beyond a 110% funding ratio at the end of 2016, the total potential refund to Manitoba employers would translate into nearly $470 million.

“We’re urging the WCB of Manitoba to make the sensible choice and refund employers’ money. For a Manitoba business with five employees, the potential rebate could be $4,800—this would be welcome boost for small businesses and our economy,” said Jonathan Alward, CFIB’s Director of Provincial Affairs for Manitoba.

For boards that are overfunded, the funding ratio ranges from a low of 112 per cent in New Brunswick to a high of 159 per cent in Prince Edward Island. Seven of the 12 boards do have rebate policies in place, but these are triggered at the discretion of the board and are only exercised well beyond the 110 ratio.

“While some might view the boards as being prudent, it’s important to remember that the source of funding for workers’ compensation comes solely from employers. It’s easy to be overly cautious with someone else’s money. So when a board has excess money, it’s only fair to return the extra funds to small business,” said Marvin Cruz, Senior Research Analyst and author of the report.

To bring overfunded positions back in line, the report recommends that boards issue surplus rebates directly to employers and/or lower premiums once the 110 per cent threshold is exceeded. When surveyed, 90 per cent of CFIB members believe the WCB of Manitoba should be required to rebate surplus funds to employers when the Board exceeds its targeted funding position.

Funding position* of workers’ compensation boards, by province/territory, 2016 (%)

*Ratio of total assets over total liabilities

1. Ontario’s funding level of 87.9 per cent is due to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board’s Unfunded Liability (UFL) of $4 billion (end of 2016). In 2011, the UFL had

reached $14.2 billion. Since then, the WSIB has been systematically reducing the UFL and will eliminate it (i.e., achieve full funding) by 2020. This significant progress in

reducing the UFL resulted in the first premium rate reductions in 15 years.

Source: Workers’ compensation boards.

“This is a pretty straightforward policy. We are just asking boards to give back the excess they’ve taken,” concluded Alward.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business

File photo