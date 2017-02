WINNIPEG, MANITOBA – Work continues on snow sculptures around town as Winnipeg gets ready for Festival du Voyageur.

These three sculptors are working on this one on Main Street in front of City Hall.

FDV begins next Friday when everyone is encouraged to wear plaid to kick things off.

Organizers have to be at least a bit concerned as temps are expected to be above freezing for at least the first few days of the event.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News