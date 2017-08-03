banner20

Woo, Addison Off To Ivan Hlinka Memorial

Scott Taylor
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg’s Jett Woo and Brandon’s Calen Addison are off to Czech Republic.

Woo and Addison will be the only two Manitobans representing Canada at the IIHF’s prestigious Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup Hockey Tournament that starts Saturday with a pre-tournament game against Czech in Breclav, Czech.

Addison (2000) is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound 17-year-old defenseman from Brandon who plays for the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Western Hockey League. He previously played for Canada at last year’s U-17 World Hockey Challenge and last year in Lethbridge, this former Brandon Wheat Kings Triple A Midget star, had nine goals and 33 points in 63 games and was a plus-six.

Woo (2000), who will wear an A for Team Canada next week, is a 5-foot-11, 195-pound 17-year-old defenseman from Winnipeg who plays for the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors. He is the son of longtime Winnipeg coach and former MJHL player Larry Woo. This past season he represented Canada at the U-17 World Hockey Challenge and at the World U-18 championship. Last year in Moose Jaw, this former Winnipeg Wild Triple A Midget player, had five goals and 22 points and was plus-12 in 65 games.

Both players are in their NHL Draft seasons this year and both are expected to be selected in the top two or three rounds of the draft.

The Ivan Hlinka tournament itself begins on Monday when Canada faces Russia in a preliminary game. They play Tuesday against Finland and Slovakia next Wednesday. The playoffs begin Friday, Aug. 11.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Jeff Miller, MyToba Sports

