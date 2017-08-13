Women’s Volleyball Claims Manitoba’s Record 10th Gold

WINNIPEG, MB. — Now, there is no doubt. This was Manitoba’s greatest performance in the 50-year history of the Canada Games – 42 medals, 10 of them gold.

And in the closing ceremonies on Sunday, Manitoba’s biggest individual winner, canoe/kayaker Maddy Mitchell will carry the flag.

Saturday evening at Investors Group Centre at the University of Manitoba, Manitoba’s women’s volleyball team played brilliantly in order to beat Albert and win the province’s 10th gold medal in these 2017 Summer Games.

In the first set, Manitoba forced a load of extra points, but Alberta hung on to win 30-28. Then Manitoba turned the match by winning the final three sets: 25-22, 25-20 and 25-15. In what was a remarkable performance, Team Manitoba’s female volleyball stars lost only one match through all qualification and playoff rounds.

Manitoba completed the 2017 Games with a provincial record for total medals with 42 and gold medals with 10. In the end, Manitoba won 10 golds, 15 silvers, and 17 bronze medals.

On Sunday morning, Maddy Mitchell, who won five medals in canoe/kayak was named the official flag bearer for Team Manitoba at Sunday’s closing ceremonies.

“I’m extremely honoured and excited,” Mitchell said in a written statement. “It’s tough to put into words, but it’s amazing to represent not only the paddlers, but all of Team Manitoba – to be chosen to do that really means a lot.”

In what was Mitchell’s second Canada Summer Games, she led all Team Manitoba athletes with five medals including gold in the C-4 200m, silver in both the C-1 5000m and C-2 1000m, and bronze in the C-1 1000m and C-2 200m races.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Manitoba also had a chance to win bronze on the soccer pitch, but the men’s side fell 2-1 to Quebec.

The two teams previously played to a 0-0 draw back on Wednesday but on Saturday, Quebec took a 2-0 lead early in the match and Manitoba could only manage one goal despite a valiant comeback effort. Sadly, Manitoba finished fourth.

Team Manitoba’s women’s softball team beat Quebec on Saturday to win the fifth-place game. Manitoba won its final three games of the tournament and ended with a record of 6-6.

All Team Manitoba athletes, coaches, and mission staff will participate in the closing ceremonies on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Investors Group Field.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Files – Joey Traa

Photos – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports