Women At Risk: Winnipeg Sex Offender Released

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg will soon be home to another high-risk, long-term sex offender.

Timothy Frederick Koltusky, 32, will be released from Stony Mountain Institution Friday.

Winnipeg police say he recently changed his name from Kevin Scott Steppan.

The public was warned about the dangerous offender back in August 2010.

Koltusky has been convicted of numerous sexual assault and other criminal convictions.

In the summer of 2005, he took a prostitute to a secluded area where he punched and kicked her before trying to throw her into the river.

Two days later, he took another sex trade worker to a secluded area and began sexually assaulting her before wrapping a rope around her neck.

The pair fought, with Koltusky punching her, ripping off her shirt and bra, and pulling down her pants.

She was able to escape and report the assault to police. Koltusky was tracked down several days later.

While in custody awaiting his trial he made numerous sexually harassing phone calls to a woman.

Koltusky has been convicted of sexual assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, harassing telephone calls, breaching court orders, attempt obstruct justice, and numerous other offences.

He has participated in sex offender treatment programs, but Winnipeg police say Koltusky is still a high-risk to re-offend and women are at risk.

Koltusky is described as Caucasian, approximately 6’1″ in height, weighing 150-pounds.

He has blond hair and blue eyes with a small scar above his right eye.

Anyone with information on Koltusky is asked to call 204-984-1888.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Provided