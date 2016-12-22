Woman Held For Little Grand Rapids Homicide

LITTLE GRAND RAPIDS, MB — A 34-year-old man has died following an aggravated assault.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:30pm outside a home in Little Grand Rapids.

RCMP officers arrived to find the victim suffering severe, life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to the nursing station where he died.

A 27-year-old woman remains in custody in connection to the incident.

No charges have been laid against her yet.

The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit continues to investigate along with Winnipeg’s Major Crimes Unit.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News