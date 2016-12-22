Woman Held For Little Grand Rapids Homicide

SR_RCMP_Cruiser_1
Andrew McCrea
Posted: December 22nd at 7:30pm Featured, NEWS

LITTLE GRAND RAPIDS, MB — A 34-year-old man has died following an aggravated assault.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:30pm outside a home in Little Grand Rapids.

RCMP officers arrived to find the victim suffering severe, life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to the nursing station where he died.

A 27-year-old woman remains in custody in connection to the incident.

No charges have been laid against her yet.

The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit continues to investigate along with Winnipeg’s Major Crimes Unit.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.