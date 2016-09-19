Woman attacked at North Point Douglas transit stop

Police are hoping you can help them track down a man who brutally sexually assaulted a woman at a North Point Douglas transit stop on Sept 16, leaving her unconscious.

The victim, a female in her mid-thirties, was at a transit stop in the area of Disraeli Freeway and Sutherland Avenue at 5:30 p.m. last Friday. She was attacked from behind by a lone male assailant.

When she regained consciousness, she was in the area of Rover Avenue and Disraeli Street. She had been seriously sexually assault and robbed. She was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a fair-skinned man in his thirties, approximately six feet in height, with a thin athletic build. He had short hair and a light brown goatee.

This investigation is continuing by members of the Sex Crimes Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

– MyToba News