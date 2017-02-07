Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Woman Assaulted In Downtown Winnipeg

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 7th at 5:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB — A woman is in hospital after being assaulted in downtown Winnipeg.

It happened around 8:00am Tuesday at the corner of Broadway and Edmonton Street.

Sources tell MyToba.ca the woman is a government employee.

Winnipeg police have not confirmed any details about the woman, including her age.

The victim was sent to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the attack.

No word on her current condition or any arrests.

MyToba.ca will update this story as we learn more.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo courtesy Google Street View

