Witnesses sought in serious Sterling Lyon crash

If you witnessed a serious crash, Winnipeg police would like to speak with you.

It happened Thursday morning around 11:45am in the eastbound lanes of Sterling Lyon Parkway east of Kenaston Boulevard.

Police say a semi-trailer struck a pedestrian.

The man was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say it appears the victim had been walking along the curb.

They think the semi-trailer driver may not be aware they struck someone.

Police closed the lanes as part of their investigation.

They expected the section would remain closed for several hours.

Semi drivers who were in the area around 11:40am are asked to call police.

Anyone else who was travelling in the area at the same time is also asked to come forward.

Witnesses can reach investigators at 204-986-6271.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca