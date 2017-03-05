banner20

Winter Storm Update: Winnipeg Alert Ended, Much Of Manitoba Still Under Warning

Winter Storm Warning Manitoba
Spencer Fernando
Posted: March 5th at 5:35pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winter Storm Warning for Winnipeg has ended. However, much of the province is still facing the prospect of a winter storm starting tomorrow.

Rain is expected in Winnipeg, the Red River Valley, and Eastern Manitoba on Monday. That rain will change to snow Monday evening, with an estimated 5-10 cm expected, in addition to strong westerly winds.

In Western Manitoba, heavy snow and northwesterly winds gusting to 80 km/h could bring Blizzard conditions by Monday evening.

Public Safety Canada recommends that people make an emergency plan, which includes a kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a flashlight, and a first-aid kit.

NOTICE: The areas in red are where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect

Manitoba Winter Storm Warning

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News.
1 Comment

