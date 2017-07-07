Winnipeg’s Zoo Marks National Zookeeper Week

WINNIPEG, MB. — National Zookeeper Week will be celebrated at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

It’s set for Monday, July 17th to Sunday, July 23rd and will honour animal care professionals all over the world.

Zookeepers are responsible for animal care, conservation, and education.

“Zookeeper Week is a great time to recognize the important animal care that takes place not only at our zoo but also at zoos around the world,” says the zoo’s Gary Lunsford.

“We hope our visitors enjoy meeting our amazing zookeepers and are inspired to protect wildlife and natural resources.”

Zookeeper Week Activities

Meet a Zookeeper: Join in on any of our 14 daily keeper talks and meet our Zookeepers! Kids are invited to bring their favourite stuffed animal to the Zoo and have them examined by a Zookeeper and learn fun facts about them. Don’t forget to grab a selfie of you and a zookeeper and tag @assiniboineparkzoo!

Crafts: Make a special thank you card for Zookeepers for all the work they do caring for animals. 11:00am to 3:00pm daily in the Gateway to the Arctic Building

Bio-fact Touch Tables: Discover the awesome world of animals with volunteer experts and cool bio-fact touch tables. Taking place in the Gateway to the Arctic building -11:00am to 3:00pm daily.

Zoo Explorer Hunts: Go on a Zoo Explorer Hunt and earn a Junior Zookeeper sticker from the Wild Things Gift Shop (*while quantities last).

Meet Winston: Sunday, July 23, visitors can grab a photo with Winston, the Zoo’s polar bear mascot, at the main gate from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

The Zoo is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Contest

As a part of the week-long celebration, Winnipeg’s zoo is holding a “Zookeeper for a Day” contest for children ages 12 and under.

To enter, kids must write a short paragraph on why they would like to be a Zookeeper for the day.

Authors of the five winning entries will win an exclusive Zookeeper experience at the Assiniboine Park Zoo during Zookeeper Week.

The submission deadline is July 11th at midnight. Winners will be contacted by July 14th.

Winners will be chosen by our Senior Director of Animal Care & Conservation, along with our zookeeper team.

More information about the contest is available here.

—MyToba News

Photo – Assiniboine Park Zoo