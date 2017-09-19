Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg’s Winning Burger!

Hal Anderson
FOOD, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – The results of Winnipeg’s La Burger Week are in and the winner is…Brazen Hall’s Farmer John burger!

It was the People’s Choice! Brazen Hall sold 3,700 Farmer John burgers during the week at the start of this month. The restaurant’s biggest day saw almost 700 of these burgers consumed.

Here Are The Other Winners…

Top 5 People’s Choice Award​:​

  • 1st Place: Brazen Hall ‘Farmer John’
  • 2nd Place: KYU Grill at The Forks ‘Mr. Fuji’s Harvest Burger
  • 3rd Place: NuBurger Kenaston ‘LBSJ’ Little Brown Sloppy Joe
  • 4th Place: NuBurger at The Forks ‘Fool’s Paradise’
  • 5th Place: deer + almond ‘Let Us Taco Bout Burgers Next Week’
​Additional Categories:​
  • Most Creative Burger Award: Deer + Almond ‘Let Us Taco Bout Burgers Next Week’
  • Healthiest Burger: The Roost ‘The Littlefoot’
  • Judge’s Choice Award: Sherbrook St. Delicatessen ‘Slick Rick’

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – La Burger Week/Brazen Hall

 

 

