Winnipeg’s Welcome Place Seeking More Funding

WINNIPEG, MB – Welcome Place – an organization that helps those seeking asylum in Canada – is seeking more funding.

As the number of illegal migrants continues to grow, Welcome Place has seen their resources stretched to the limit.

They have received more funding from the provincial government, and raised roughly $300,000 through a fundraising campaign, but say they need even more financial support to deal with over 1,000 new asylum requests in the upcoming year.

As the weather improves, the number of illegal border crossers is expected to rise dramatically, putting a strain on organizations like Welcome Place, and border communities such as Emerson.

