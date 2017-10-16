Winnipeg’s Weekend Wins!

WINNIPEG, MB – It was a great weekend for our sports teams in Winnipeg!
The Blue Bombers knocked off the BC Lions 26-20 to clinch a playoff spot. But because the Edmonton Eskimos beat the Toronto Argonauts, the blue and gold still haven’t nailed down a home playoff game. The Bombers travel to Toronto to play the Argos Saturday.
The Jets, meantime, kicked off a three game homestand by doubling the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1. The Calumbus Blue Jackets are here tomorrow night.
And the Moose came back after losing their home opener Friday night to defeat the Cleveland Monsters 4-1 yesterday. The Moose travel to Iowa Friday to play the Wild.
