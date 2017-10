WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Wards Boundaries Commission is recommending changes.

It wants to create a new Waverley West ward, get rid of the St. Charles ward and rename several others.

The main reason…population imbalances.

A public hearing is set for November 1st at city hall.

No changes will be made until at least September of next year.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – City Of Winnipeg