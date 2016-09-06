Winnipeg’s Sherbrook Street Festival celebrates 12 years

WINNIPEG – The Sherbrook Street Festival marks 12 years on Saturday, September 10 from noon to midnight with a day of family-friendly activity that draws people from around Winnipeg.

“We bridge the neighbourhoods adjacent to West Broadway, like Wolseley and the West End, but each year we also see families coming from across Winnipeg to take part in what’s become the largest event in the community,” said Festival organizer Michelle Slota.

This year another bridge will be bringing good things to the Festival – the new Bridge Drive-In mobile ice cream truck will be parked on Sherbrook Street to serve the goodness that is famous for bringing people from far and wide.

Family fun at the free Festival, happening on a closed-to-traffic Sherbrook Street between Wolseley and Westminster Avenues, includes the ever-popular bouncy house and slide, face-painting, crafts-making with Art City and Wolseley Family Place, balloon creations and a make your own book activity.

“To me, the best part of the Festival is the daytime activities,” says Michelle, “all the stuff that kids and families have so much fun doing together. It’s wall-to-wall smiles and excitement all day!”

Smiles will happen at a Hula Hoop Dance Party , a demo and workshop by Poong Baek Martial Arts, a Fit Kid activity zone by Sports Manitoba, and a daytime family stage featuring Last Ditch on the Left, Rastamils, and Jimmy and Donny.

Synonym Art Consultation is hosting a live mural creation by multidisciplinary artist Nereo Jr. Eugenio (a.k.a Nereo II or Doctor Strange) on the newly-opened Khao House which will celebrate with a patio party.

Adult fun includes headliners Zrada on the main stage, which will also feature a full day of a dozen artists and bands, while a beer garden will be wetting whistles within earshot of the main stage.

Throughout the day people can visit dozens of vendors at the Vintage Market & Vendors Village as well as groups and organizations welcoming the community and sharing knowledge at info tables.

A Facebook event – Sherbrook Street Festival 2016 – has a full listing of music and happenings.

-West Broadway BIZ