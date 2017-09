WINNIPEG, MB. — Part of Winnipeg’s Princess Street is closed for the filming of a movie.

A portion of the street between Elgin and William Avenue will be closed in the Exchange District until 5:00am Monday.

Lifetime is shooting “Snowed Inn.”

Filming will continue in Winnipeg until September 26th.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the sidewalk but all southbound traffic will need to detour.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – File