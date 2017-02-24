Winnipeg’s Portage & Main Could Still Be Opened

WINNIPEG, MB – During his State of The City speech, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says there has been progress towards opening Portage Avenue & Main Street.

Bowman discussed letters of support from Harvard Developments, Artis REIT, Scotia Bank, and the Richardson building.

Those organizations will work on a report to detail the costs and how long it will take to open up Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic.

The report should be presented to city council in the spring.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News