Winnipeg’s Portage & Main Could Still Be Opened

February 24th

WINNIPEG, MB – During his State of The City speech, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says there has been progress towards opening Portage Avenue & Main Street.

Bowman discussed letters of support from Harvard Developments, Artis REIT, Scotia Bank, and the Richardson building.

Those organizations will work on a report to detail the costs and how long it will take to open up Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic.

The report should be presented to city council in the spring.

5 Comments

  • Allen Paul says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Ask the Mayor if he ever drove a bus through Portage and Main or even as a pedestrian has he ever crossed that intersection.

  • gpo says:
    February 25, 2017 at 4:40 am

    REALLY, IT WAS CLOSED TO IMPROVE THE TRAFFIC FLOW AT THE BUSIEST CORNER IN DOWNTOWN. PLEASE DO NOT OPEN THIS UP TO THAT CHAOS OF THE PAST.

  • Joanne Jackson says:
    February 25, 2017 at 8:34 am

    stupid thing to do, there will be worse traffic line ups because of it

  • Bruno says:
    February 25, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    I think the money spent on this project would be better spent on speeding up traffic in the city rather than slowing it down.

  • Bill says:
    February 25, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Oh my god are they still talking about that. Fix the roads in the city, spend the money on something worth while. Portage and Main is fine the way it is!!! Wait lets do another study, hire a consultant, spend a couple of hundred thousand and see if we can piss off some more people. Bowman is trying to make business’s happy, what mistake voting for him!

