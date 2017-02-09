WINNIPEG, MB. – Whether it’s for work or play, chances are you can find Glen Palmer, of Winnipeg, engrossed with a computer.

As the information systems manager for Peak of the Market, Palmer takes care of the hardware and software, as well as the systems that manage it.

“I like working with computers. I manage the websites, take care of the servers, cell phone systems, the phone network and basically anything electronic,” he says.

For the past two years, Palmer has been onboard as a Peak of the Market staff member, but he was also involved as a contractor for about 15 years before that.

“The reason that I accepted the job is because I’ve always enjoyed working with Peak,” he says. “They’ve always had that family quality and integrity about them. In knowing their systems already, it made it much easier to come on board.”

Although he doesn’t work with the growers directly, his expertise creates efficient ways for them to complete some of their processes.

“I work indirectly with growers with things like our online portals that they require. We have a portal used by the farms when they ship product so we instantly know when they’ve shipped,” he says. “We’re always developing new applications in accordance with things growers have told us they wish they could do.”

His interest in computers is nothing new, since Palmer has been tinkering with them since he was a teen.

“When I went to high school, computers were brand new, so they taught basically the equivalent of what they’re teaching in university now. I learned a lot of it there and I caught on to it quickly,” he says.

“I also got to know Microsoft employees on forums when I was doing research, so I ended up being part of their MVP (Most Valuable Professional) program for two years. Being part of that program gave me access to a lot of the training manuals, so I have a little library at home where I can still study. I basically taught myself and I’ve always been involved with computers in some way, shape or form.”

Even when he’s not at work, Palmer enjoys playing XBox with his family and friends. In the summer, he heads to a seasonal campground near Emerson every weekend, and, of course, he gets revved up about going for rides on his Harley.

Always ready to help, Palmer is an expert at making life easier for his Peak co-workers by coming to their rescue when computer problems arise.

“I fix everything that’s broken,” he says with a chuckle.

– Jenniffer McFee, MyToba News