Winnipeg’s Michael Stone signs in Calgary. Mason Going to Jets?

Scott Taylor
NHL, Featured, HOCKEY, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg’s Michael Stone got paid.

On Friday, Flames general manager Brad Treliving decided he would not wait until the beginning of the unrestricted free agency frenzy on Saturday and decided to get Stone done as quickly as possible.

The Flames GM re-signed Winnipeg’s Michael Stone, a righthanded-shooting defenseman to a three-year contract extension worth $10.5 million.

Stone, 27, opted out of the Saturday’s free agent market in order to remain with the Flames. Calgary had acquired the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder with the booming shot from the Arizona Coyotes just prior to the February trade deadline.

“A goal right when I got traded here was to stay in Calgary and not only for the fact that we’re close to family,” Stone, whose wife is a Calgarian, told the Canadian Press. “But it’s a really good hockey club. That’s something I haven’t been part of a whole lot.”

With free agency starting Saturday, the Winnipeg Jets are expected to sign UFA goaltender Steve Mason. Regardless, it’s going to be a wild weekend in the NHL.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder

