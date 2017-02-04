Winnipeg’s “Mainstream Media” Shines Bright

WINNIPEG, MB — Despite the lambasting “mainstream media” is receiving lately, Winnipeg’s news organizations have been shining brightly lately in at least two recent high profile stories.

The first was the story of Robin Milne, the Sprague, Manitoba man who was confronted with a massive U.S. medical bill because he had the audacity to have a heart attack at his home and then take advantage of a longtime provincial arrangement with a nearby Minnesota hospital and subsequent unplanned flight to Grand Forks to save his life. This after communication with St Boniface hospital somehow fell through. Our local media broke the story and then other local media added more layers to the story with other people who had been clobbered financially in similar fashion. The media then followed the story unearthing more details but also confronting the government with the situation asking for action. As expected there was a massive public response to the story. While the government now says they will do nothing I suspect this story isn’t over. Our “mainstream media” did their job.

The second was the story surrounding the ongoing RCMP investigation of former mayor Sam Katz and then city CAO Phill Sheegl and their dealings re the massively over budget police headquarters..It’s a story that took a lot of digging and also received massive public reaction and immediate response from City Hall. The reporters and news organizations did extensive research. Other media, when alerted to the story, also pressed for more answers, more details, and more response.. Media then did their job by getting extensive, detailed reaction from the lawyer for both men. Both sides were given extensive air and print time and the story continues to move towards a conclusion later this year. Another example of extraordinary journalism.

I worked in the CJOB news room for 39 years. While the last 25 years of my career were as traffic reporter I was in news meetings for the majority of my working years and began my career with 15 years as a news reporter, editor, writer and radio anchor. Even as traffic reporter I was often the first on the scene of a breaking crime or disaster story..At that time I would get directives from the news room. Get the correct facts and get them on air as quickly as possible.

Never once were we told to skewer the news left or right but the most important aspect was to make sure the facts were correct. I’ve worked with countless individuals in the CJOB newsroom and many went on to multi-faceted journalism careers beyond Winnipeg. I’ve also known many other journalists from radio, TV and newspapers as we crossed paths doing our jobs. They consistently struck me as folks who were adamant on getting their facts correct.

Mainstream media is a term being thrown around lately as people disparage news organizations whether they are radio, television, newspapers; local, national and international. Many people perceive media as universally biased but it’s interesting in this country the media will unearth stories that sometimes reflect badly on current government. Supporters decry these stories and opponents cheer them on. This seems to happen regardless of who is power and which party is represented. That seems healthy to me.

—Brian Barkley, MyToba News