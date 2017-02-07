Winnipeg’s MacDon Industries Donates $1 Million

WINNIPEG, MB – The Assiniboine Park Conservancy received a generous donation from Winnipeg’s MacDon Industries Ltd.

MacDon donated a total of $1 Million in support of two major upcoming projects at Assiniboine Park and Assiniboine Park Zoo.

$500,000 of the donation has been committed to Canada’s Diversity Gardens – a new horticultural attraction planned for the southeast corner of Assiniboine Park that will celebrate biodiversity and multi-culturalism. Click the video above for a virtual tour of the gardens.

The remaining funds will be dedicated to a new Zoo exhibit – a modern take on Aunt Sally’s Farm that will invite young visitors to enjoy hands-on interactive experiences and unstructured active play.

“We are extremely grateful to MacDon for their very generous leadership support of the redevelopment of Assiniboine Park,” said Margaret Redmond, APC President and CEO. “This donation will go a long way towards making these projects a reality for the entire community to enjoy.”

“We’re extremely pleased to be supporting these projects that will be major additions to Manitoba’s tourism offerings, attracting visitors locally as well as from outside the province,” Gary W. Giesbrecht, MacDon President & CEO. “Assiniboine Park is a cherished asset here in Winnipeg and we’re proud to be a part of the amazing changes taking place there.”

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News