Winnipeg’s Joe Aiello will host Power morning show

WINNIPEG – In mid-August Corus Radio Winnipeg switched formats, replacing 97.5 Big FM and returning to Power 97. The station has been without announcers, until now.

Power 97 announced their new on-air team. “We’re continuing to build on the deep rock ‘n’ roll heritage in the community with Winnipeg favourites, Joe Aiello and the return of Fearless Fred Kennedy,” says Tammy Cole, Program Director, Power 97. “By having Winnipeg’s renowned hosts paired with some brand new voices, Power 97 will offer an exciting line-up that listeners can connect with.”

A Winnipeg favourite, Joe Aiello, will host Power Mornings with new-comer Randy Parker from 6-10 a.m. Monday to Friday. Meredith Geddes who will host Meredith, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Craig Stone, from CFOX in Vancouver, will host the afternoon drive from 2 to 6. Finishing off the day is Fearless Fred Kennedy, marking his return to Winnipeg airwaves, from 6 to 10 p.m.

-Staff, MyToba News,

Photo – Twitter