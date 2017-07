WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Fringe Festival has had a very strong beginning. The first five days have seen a paid attendance of over 41,000 people. That’s just slightly behind the record set in 2015.

And Saturday was the Fringe’s biggest day ever with an indoor attendance of almost 11,000.

If you’re looking for some free Fringe, noon-hour shows continue at Old Market Square.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

