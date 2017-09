Winnipeg’s Food Truck Wars Winners

WINNIPEG, MB – Food Truck Wars were fought over the weekend. A total of 42 combatants took part. Food Truck Wars is part of ManyFest every year in downtown Winnipeg. The People’s Choice wen to Kyu Grill. Wiggle Chip took the trophy for Most Original. Best Presentation was won by BDI. And The Churro Stop took Best Bang For Your Buck. Hal Anderson, MyToba News Photo – File

