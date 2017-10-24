Winnipeg’s Esteves Earns Michigan State Scholarship

WINNIPEG, MB. – Playing in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League didn’t work out the way Gianluca Esteves had hoped. Unlike players such as Brady Keeper at OCN, Tyler Jubinvill in Winkler, Zach Whitecloud in Virden and Brendan Harms and Brett Orr in Portage, NCAA Division 1 university hockey programs didn’t seem to have the same interest in him. So Esteves decided to try the North American Hockey League and this past summer, after one year with the NAHL’s Aston (Philadelphia) Rebels, his decision to go south turned out to be better than he ever could have imagined.

Gianluca (Geno) Esteves had to find a new route. At the time, he was 19-years-old and had just finished two solid seasons with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Winnipeg Blues.

He had no bad feelings about the experience. After all, in 2014-15, he had 14 goals and 26 points in 52 games as a 17-year-old and 12 goals and 39 points in 56 games as an 18-year-old. He enjoyed playing for the Blues.

Still, he didn’t feel as if anyone scouting at the next level was interested in what he had to offer. So, when he got an opportunity to take a chance with the Aston (now Philadelphia) Rebels of the North American Hockey League, he decided to give it a shot. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, he figured.

“I had played for the Blues and things hadn’t gone as well as I’d hoped,” he conceded. “I had an opportunity to go to Pennsylvania to play in the NAHL and I thought, well why not? I just didn’t feel like I was getting any exposure in the MJHL. Maybe it was just me, but the chance came up to play in Aston, so I thought I should give it a try.

“The change of scenery was the right move for me at the right time. It was a great team with a great coach and a great group of guys.”

It’s not a decision for everyone, although to be fair, it has worked for other players. Former Blues left winger Reid Stefanson from Winnipeg decided to leave the MJHL and play for the NAHL’s Minot Minotauros last season and he received a scholarship to UMass-Lowell and Winnipegger Colin Burston, who left Manitoba to play for the Notre Hounds Bantams in 2011-12, decided to play for the NAHL’s Wenatchee Wild (a team that eventually moved to the BCHL), and he received a scholarship to Brown.

So for Esteves, heading off to Pennsylvania to play for the Aston Rebels wasn’t the worst decision he could have made.

“Gianluca was a great player for us all year,” said Rebels head coach Joe Coombs. “He got better as the year went along and certainly played his most consistent hockey when it mattered most.”

And yet, despite the fact he played well last season, improved as the campaign went along and helped his team reach the NAHL championship game in Duluth, Minn., only to lose the Robertson Cup final to the Lone Star Brahmas, Esteves’ phone did not ring off the hook.

But back in July, it did ring once.

“I was at work in the Pro Shop at the Iceplex one day in the summer and my phone rang,” said Esteves. “It was an unknown number. I just was sharpening skates so I picked it up. It was the assistant coach at Michigan State. He said he had an open spot and they liked what they saw with Aston last year and he was offering me a scholarship.

“It really caught me off guard, especially this late in the year. But I was pretty happy to take on the opportunity. Then, I had a really good year last year. It was different than what I was used to, but it was fun and successful and we made it all the way to the final NAHL game in Duluth. It definitely turned out to be the right decision.”

It’s been quite a journey for the 20-year-old Esteves and he admits, it’s going to be a big step going from the NAHL to NCAA Division 1 play. But after a long career in minor and junior hockey in Winnipeg, Esteves is ready for the challenge.

It’s been an especially interesting journey considering his parents weren’t originally “hockey people.”

“My parents aren’t exactly athletic,” he said. “My dad, Jorge, is from Portugal and my mom, Rosa, is Italian. My dad loved soccer but when he came to Canada, he picked up hockey pretty quickly and has always liked the game. He got me going in the game pretty early in life.

“I started out at River Heights Community Centre and played three or four years there. Then played for SJF (Sir John Franklin C.C.), then the Rangers and Monarchs for City Bantam, then a couple of games with the Monarchs City Midgets but I got the call from the (Provincial Triple A Midget) Wild and played a season with the Wild before moving on to play two years with the Blues.

“I’m really excited to sign with MSU and move on to play hockey at the next level. I am also extremely thankful to my parents and all of my coaches and teammates who have helped me get to where I am going. I would especially like to thank Coach Coombs and the Rebels organization.”

For the summer, Esteves has been working in the Pro Shop at the Bell MTS Iceplex and also with the kids at the Jets Hockey Academy. He has a younger brother Marco, who played with the City Midget champion Monarchs last season.

He intends to take Business Management at Michigan State. Meanwhile, the Spartans were 7-24-4 last season so Esteves should get a chance to play as a freshman.

“I’m pretty excited about going to school and all the opportunities that go with it,” he said with a smile. “It wasn’t something I was really expecting at the end of the season. I was hoping it might happen, but I wasn’t expecting it. I was pretty stunned when I got the call because it was so late in the summer, after they usually have all their decisions made. I’m very fortunate and thankful for this opportunity. Now it’s up to me to make the best of it.”

Considering how far he’s come and the decisions he’s already had to make, he should be ready for anything that’s thrown in his way.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Laurie Anderson and courtesy the Aston/Philadelphia Rebels