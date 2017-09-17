banner20

Winnipeg’s Eric Coy Arena Closed For Maintenance

WINNIPEG, MB. — Eric Coy Arena in Charleswood is closing for scheduled maintenance.

The centre will be closed from Monday, September 18th through Sunday, September 24th.

Eric Coy Arena will undergo facility repairs for the next week.

If all goes according to plan, it should re-open on Monday, September 25th.

Winnipeg is contacting people with ice rentals during the affected week.

Eric Coy Arena is located at 535 Oakdale Drive.

