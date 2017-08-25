Winnipeg’s Elm Bark Beetle Bulletin #15

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg’s Public Works Department has issued its 15th Elm Bark Beetle bulletin.

Work on controlling elm bark beetles, the carriers of Dutch Elm Disease (DED), will continue Friday night.

That’s weather permitting.

The Elm Bark Beetle Control Program will continue treatment in Insect Management Area 15 (Niakwa Place), Insect Management Area 16 (Royalwood), and Insect Management Area 17 (Meadowood, Dakota Crossing).

Treatment will also begin in Insect Management Area 45 (Burrows Central, Robertson, William Whyte), Insect Management Area 46 (Civic Centre, Exchange District, North Point Douglas, South Point Douglas), and Insect Management Area 47 (Inkster-Faraday, St. John’s).

Weekly public service announcements will be issued on Fridays throughout the program indicating which Insect Management Areas will be treated the following week.

Treatment will occur between the hours of 5:30am and 4:30pm Monday to Friday, weather permitting.

Treatment will occur on an ongoing basis until fall.

Treatment will be conducted using Pyrate 480 EC® (Chlorpyrifos), a chemical product, which is sprayed from portable sprayers directly onto the lower 50 centimetres of the tree trunk.

This product has been approved for use in Canada by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency, and will be used in accordance with federally approved label directions by licensed pesticide applicators.

—MyToba News

Photo – File