Winnipeg’s École Guyot Gets French Immersion Upgrades

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two new classrooms at École Guyot will let students to stay at the school until the end of Grade 8.

Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart says the upgrade will improve French immersion opportunities in the Louis Riel School Division.

“Our government recognizes the importance of ensuring access to French immersion education in Manitoba,” says Wishart.

“The expansion of École Guyot will help to accommodate growing French immersion enrolment within the school division while providing seamless French immersion programming for these students.”

École Guyot is a kindergarten to Grade 6 French immersion school with a September 2016 enrolment of 329 students.

With the addition of the two new classrooms, students will be able to stay at École Guyot until the end of Grade 8 instead of the end of Grade 6.

“We appreciate this initial provincial contribution to the expansion of École Guyot,” says LRSD superintendent Duane Brothers.

“The two new classrooms announced today will help us to address the significant growth in French immersion in our division.”

Once complete, the school will have 17 regular classrooms and two kindergarten classrooms, and will be able to accommodate 475 students from kindergarten to Grade 8.

A child-care program is also housed in three existing classrooms in the school.

The project will be supported through more than $92.4-million in planned capital spending by the province in 2017-18 for public school infrastructure projects.

It will be completed within 24 months following the award of tenders and start of construction.

—MyToba News

Photo – File