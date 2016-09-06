Winnipeg’s DJ Lalama, player of the week

WINNIPEG – Bison DJ Lalama selected Canada West Defence Football Athlete of the Week for week one of the 2016 season

Lalama had a Bison record-breaking game with 14 total tackles in a 23-14 home loss to Calgary on Sept. 1

In the first week of the 2016 Canada West football regular season, Manitoba Bisons fourth year linebacker DJ Lalama was selected Canada West Defence Football Athlete of the Week for the week ending September 4/16.

Lalama set a new Bison record for most tackles in a single Canada West conference regular season game despite the #5 Manitoba Bisons losing 23-14 to #7 Calgary in Winnipeg on Thursday, September 1.

Lalama, 23, registered a whopping 14 total tackles (11 solo) with 1.5 tackles for five yard losses and added one forced fumble and one break-up in the conference season opener game. Lalama broke the Bison single game record for most tackles in a game with 14 total (Teague Sherman; Oct. 20, ’12 vs. UBC with 13.0).

The fourth year linebacker impacted the contest as his forced fumble lead to a Bison field goal attempt early in the second quarter. In addition, Lalama had 6.5 tackles in the third quarter alone and 7.5 in the second half as he was all over the field during the game.

The Winnipeg native is first in total tackles after week one action with 14.

Manitoba (0-1) now travels on the road to play the Regina Rams (0-1) on Thursday, September 8 at 7 p.m. MT.

-Chris Zuk, University of Manitoba