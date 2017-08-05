Winnipeg’s Closing Sears Store Gets Pizza Party

WINNIPEG, MB – Very often, good stories come from bad news…and this is certainly a case of that.

As I’m sure you know by now, Sears Garden City in Winnipeg is one of several stores the company is closing across the country.

Angela Nespiak, a long-time customer of the store, is sad it’s shutting down – putting all those people out of work. So she called up the store’s manager Lucia Nunes and arranged for a pizza party for the staff…14 large pies and nine big bottles of pop!

Angela says she wanted to show them her appreciation for a job well done over the years. And also to wish them the best as they look for new jobs. Lucia says it was such a nice thing for Angela to do, something her and her Sears associates will never forget.

Lucia says her and her staff are holding up okay. She calls them her family. Lucia says only one employee has quit since they were told the store is shutting down. The rest are vowing to stick with her to the end.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Lucia Nunes