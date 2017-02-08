Winnipeg’s Population Grows At Record Pace

WINNIPEG, MB – Population in Winnipeg is now 778,489, 35,151,728 people reported living in Canada on Census Day, May 10, 2016.

The population count last year was 10 times greater than in 1871 when the first census after Confederation recorded 3.5 million people in Canada. By 1967, in 1966 our population was 20.0 million (1966 Census).

There’s something to the phrase “Go West”, in 1871 most Canadians lived in the four founding provinces of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, with very few living in Western Canada. In 2016, close to one-third of the population is here in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

Some interesting Facts:

Manitoba’s population increased 5.8% from 2011 to 2016, posting a higher growth rate than the national average for the first time in 80 years. Most of that growth was due to immigration.

The highest rate of growth and fertility is in Nunavut. The Census showed that in Nunavut women are giving birth to 2.9 children on average, compared with the national average of 1.6 children.

Canada has the highest population growth among G7 countries.

Two-thirds of Canadians live close to the US border.

Three in five Canadians live in Quebec and Ontario.

You can see the full results of the 2016 Census by clicking here.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News