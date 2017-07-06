Winnipeg’s Ambrosie Named Commissioner of CFL

WINNIPEG, MB. — President and CEO of 3Macs – MacDougall, MacDougall and MacTier a Division of Raymond James – nine year CFL veteran and University of Manitoba business graduate Randy Ambrosie has been named the 14th commissioner of the Canadian Football League.

He’s the first Winnipegger since the league’s first commissioner, G. Sydney Halter, to be named the head of the nine-team league.

Ambrosie was the Bison highest ever CFL Draft pick as he was selected second overall by the Calgary Stampeders in 1985 after being an award winner at the national and conference level for Manitoba at the offensive lineman position

Bison football alum Randy Ambrosie has been selected as 14th CFL (Canadian Football League) Commissioner. He replaces Jeffrey Orridge who left the post in April.

Ambrosie, 54, is a terrific hire. He’s a Canadian with extensive business experience who played in the league and worked with the CFL Players Association.

He was an outstanding 6-foot-4 offensive lineman at the U of M. He was a First Team All-Canadian in 1984 and a two-time Canada West Football All-Star at offensive tackle in 1983 and 1984. He played five seasons at Manitoba (1980-84) and then became the highest draft pick in Bison history (at the time) when he was chosen second overall by the

Calgary Stampeders in 1985.

Besides the U of M, Ambrosie studied finance at the Columbia University School of Executive Education, management at the University of Michigan and leadership development at the Wharton School of Business.

Ambrosie has never turned his back on the U of M. He has been a keynote speaker at the Bison Football fundraiser dinner and recently, he was brought to Winnipeg by Bisons head coach Brian Dobie to speak directly to the team about being a student-athlete and the importance of preparing for life after football. Ambrosie has been a part of the Bison Football Alumni and Friends and has worked with Coach Dobie in a mentorship and advisory role in growing Bison Football.

“Randy has been a great alumnus and a true friend to the Bison Football program,” said Dobie. “I appreciate this opportunity to speak on behalf of many players and staff who have been part of Bison Football that we are all so proud and happy for him as he begins his new role as commissioner of the CFL. Randy is a true Manitoban who has always embraced his roots here and at the University of Manitoba. We are excited to see his personal brand and his leadership with the CFL and with football in this country.”

Ambrosie had a nine-year career in the CFL. He played 2 ½ seasons in Calgary and then moved to the Toronto Argonauts (1987-88) and finished with the Edmonton Eskimos (1989-93). He won a Grey Cup with the Eskimos in final CFL season in 1993 and completed his career with 142 professional games played.

After his playing career ended, Ambrosie was President of AGF Management Limited (2004-09), President and CEO of Accretive 360 Inc. (2010-12) and President and CEO of 3Macs (2012-16), the oldest investment firm in Canada.

“I know from experience that football is the ultimate team sport,” Ambrosie said in a written statement. “I’m confident that by working together, we can ensure this great league reaches its full potential. Let’s get to work.”

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – CFL