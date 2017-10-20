Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg’s Amazon Bid Is In!

Hal Anderson
Posted: October 20th, 2017 at 9:00am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg has joined over 100 other cities in North America hoping to become home to Amazon’s second headquarters.

Our bid includes the above video and a 65 page proposal including 1.76 billion dollars in cash incentives from tax credits.

Team Manitoba says we are the best choice for Amazon HQ2 because of our central location, access to talent, low cost of doing business and high quality lifestyle.

Amazon is expected to make a decision early in 2018.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube

 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Video of the Day – What Did He Say?
NAFTA Teeters as Talks Fail to Ease Tensions
Video: PM Trudeau Tears Up Discussing Gord Downie’s Death
Mom Accused of Killing Toddlers in Oven

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.