Winnipeg’s Amazon Bid Is In!

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg has joined over 100 other cities in North America hoping to become home to Amazon’s second headquarters.

Our bid includes the above video and a 65 page proposal including 1.76 billion dollars in cash incentives from tax credits.

Team Manitoba says we are the best choice for Amazon HQ2 because of our central location, access to talent, low cost of doing business and high quality lifestyle.

Amazon is expected to make a decision early in 2018.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube