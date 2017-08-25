Winnipeg’s Academy Road Detour This Weekend

WINNIPEG, MB. — You’ll have to find another way through River Heights this weekend.

Academy Road between Renfrew Street and Lindsay Street will be completely closed to all traffic starting at 6:00pm Friday, August 25th.

Crews are repairing the CP railway crossing there.

It won’t re-open until 9:00pm Sunday, August 27th.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes during this time.

The work will require transit buses to be detoured. Information is available at winnipegtransit.com or 311.

Drivers are encouraged to download Waze on their smartphone for real-time traffic and incident updates.

—MyToba News

Photo – File